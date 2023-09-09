Rescues in Action: Penny

SEMINOLE, Fla — Penny came to Fluff Animal Rescue with her sister Ginger. They played together in their current foster home until Ginger was adopted into her forever home.

wfts

Here's what FLUFF Animal Rescue had to say about her:

"Have you been thinking of adopting a puppy but don't want to deal with potty accidents and chewing up your things? Look no further! Penny is housebroken, knows basic commands, listens very well, chews nothing that she shouldn't, and is leash and crate trained! She is VERY well socialized and loves playing with other dogs. She is also good with cats.

Penny is a happy, confident, adventurous, playful, loyal and sweet girl. She loves all of her toys, playing with other pups and humans, going for walks, playing at the park, water play, swimming at the beach, and car rides. Once she becomes tired, she sprawls out into one of her interesting sleeping positions with her head on her favorite human lap.

Penny would do well in any home where there is lots of love and play, but huge bonuses would be a fur-sibling to play with and a backyard where she can run and soak up the sun."

If you're interested in adopting Penny, click here!