PLANT CITY, Fla — Patches is a shy girl when you first meet her but she loves doggie day care and is a very sweet girl.

"Patches is best with another dog and no toddlers / small children. She is crate trained and house broken. Cats are not her fave and she does focus a little too much on them. Patches would love a home that give her some basic obedience training, lots of love and playtime."

Interested in adopting Patches? Click here!