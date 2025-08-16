Rescues in Action: Ozzy, Athena, and Ocean

Ozzy

Poor Ozzy🥺. This little fella was adopted by a family in April 2024. The adopters surrendered him back to the rescue, reportedly due to one child's new dog allergy🫤. So we don't believe that and are unaware of the real reason. Ozzy is about 14 months old and weighs about 25 lbs. We aren't sure about true breeds, but according to Google Lens, he appears to be a mix of beagle, Black Mouth Cur, and Boxer. 😳 Ozzy is acclimating to his new environment and is learning the new routine.

He is a very clingy dog, preferring the company of his foster mom to just about anything, except for chasing water from the hose or chasing tennis balls. Ozzy would chase tennis balls 24/7 if given the chance. This boy has been neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and is heartworm negative.

If you're interested in adopting Ozzy, click here!

Athena

🐾❄️ Meet Athena – The Big Sis! ❄️🐾

Athena is a stunning 10-month-old white Siberian Husky who’s been the ultimate nanny dog to her younger siblings. She’s been a dream at helping mom with the little ones — patient, playful, and always ready to teach them the husky way.

Athena is exceptionally smart and incredibly social, making her the perfect adventure buddy. Like most huskies, she’ll thrive in an active home, and we prefer adopters with husky experience who understand the breed’s energy, smarts, and charm.

📅 Her spay is scheduled in just a few weeks, and we are now accepting adoption applications!

If you’re ready for a loyal, athletic, and affectionate companion, Athena is waiting. Click here for adoption details.

Ocean

Hi, I’m Ocean! One look into my sparkling blue eyes and you’ll understand exactly how I got my name. I’m a two-year-old Siberian Husky with silky black-and-white fur that’s just made for snuggles—and lucky for you, snuggling happens to be one of my favorite things in the world!

I’m a happy, affectionate lovebug who just wants to be by your side. I adore snacks, “pup cups” (my foster mom says I have excellent taste), and little adventures. I walk nicely on a leash, and even though I’m taking things a bit slow right now while I finish my heartworm treatment, I’ll be ready to show off my full Husky energy soon.

I’m housebroken, crate-trained (I actually like my crate!), and I get along wonderfully with other dogs. I might give a little tug on the leash now and then, but my foster mom says I’m just about as close to perfect as a pup can be—beautiful, sweet, and full of love.

If you’re looking for a loyal best friend with ocean-blue eyes and a heart full of joy, I can’t wait to meet you! Click here for more information!

