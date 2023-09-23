Rescues in Action: Ozzy and Ricky

LARGO, Fla — Ozzy is a 7-month-old who is eagerly seeking his forever family. Ricky is a typical puppy looking for someone to love!

Here's what Pawlife Rescue Group had to say about them:

"He is full of love. He has typical puppy energy- playful, friendly, and good with other dogs. He's also been around cats and showed little interest in them, so he's likely to be a good fit for a home with cats.

Ozzy is a very sweet boy who is always happy to be with you. He’s always up for an adventure or lounging with his favorite people. He's still a young dog, but a quick learner.

If you're looking for an incredibly sweet, loving dog, Ozzy is the perfect match for you. He's a great addition to any family.

‍Ricky is playful, friendly, and good with other dogs. He loves toys, especially tennis balls, and is always up for a good time. He's a hound mix with lots of playful energy. He’s also a big cuddler and he loves to be close to his people.

Ricky is still a young dog, so he's still learning. He's house-trained and a quick learner.

If you're looking for a playful, loving dog who will keep you entertained, Ricky is the perfect match for you. He's a great addition to any family, and he's sure to bring you years of joy."

If you're interested in adopting either of these two dogs, click here!