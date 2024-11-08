Rescues in Action: Otter, Rover, and Logan and Eve

Otter

Heidi's Legacy Dog Rescue

Otter was found after Hurricane Milton. He was alone with no other puppies or parents. When he was found, he was so young that his eyes hadn't opened yet! He is now opening his eyes, but he is bottle-feeding.

He is so young that his breed is unknown right now, but he is a little cuddle bug. He isn't ready for immediate adoption, but if you're interested in taking him home, click here!

Rover

Heidi's Legacy Dog Rescue

Hi, I’m Rover. I am an 8-month-old black lab/shepherd mix. Weighing in at 40 lbs, I’m up to date on all of my vaccines and am neutered, whatever that means! All I know is I’m active, playful, loving, and an overall happy-go-lucky puppy, though occasionally I get into mischief! I am a puppy, after all, and those slippers smell good! I walk great on a leash and go potty outside. I’m told these are great qualities to have. When I go outside to go potty, I get a lot of praise, so I must be doing good!

My ideal furever home would be one that can give me lots of attention, love, and toys to play with. Toys are my absolute favorite and I don’t mind sharing, especially for tug-of-war! I love to play with my foster siblings, but would do fine solo as well. Would you open up your heart and home to me? I had a rough start in life and could use a soft bed to call my own.

Rover is your "Turn Key Ready" Puppy. He walks great on a leash and waits to potty outside (he's housetrained or close to it). He tests amazing with other dogs, playful and polite. Rover definitely has older puppy energy, but he's incredibly well-mannered and easy to be around, gentle enough for little kids. Rover loves stuffed toys.

If you're interested in adopting, click here!

Logan

Animal Luvrs

Meet Logan! This beautiful 11-month-old St. Bernard came to us after being rescued from an awful backyard breeder situation where they endured neglect and poor living conditions. Thanks to the love and care of their foster families, they’re now ready for forever homes that can continue to provide structure, love, and support as they blossom into incredible companions.

Logan has the sweetest disposition. He loves meeting new people and is getting a taste of adventure thanks to his foster dad, who takes him on regular outings and car rides. Logan hasn’t attended daycare just yet but has shown a positive attitude toward the few dogs he’s met. With his calm, easygoing nature, Logan would do wonderfully with a family that can give him a blend of social time and new experiences to continue building his confidence.

Additional information for potential adopters:

Size: Logan is one of many siblings! Each of these siblings weighs about 100 pounds, with room still to grow! Training: All three are progressing with crate training and are learning leash manners, although they’re still working on full housebreaking. Cats: We’re unsure of how they react to cats. Ideal Homes: These St. Bernard's will do best in homes with breed experience or a strong commitment to training. They need continued guidance to establish routines, boundaries, and manners

To adopt Logan or his siblings, click here!

Eve

Kathi's K9s

Eve came to our rescue as an owner-surrendered dog. If you can believe it, her owner actually named her Evil! This little 16-pound, 5-year-old sweetheart is extremely calm, quiet, and friendly.

She appears to be a mix of Shih Tzu, Yorki, Chinese crested, we're guessing. She gets along wonderfully with all the other dogs and pups in the rescue. She has chronic dry eye, which requires daily drops of Cyclosprin, and she has occasional skin allergies, requiring Apoquel as needed.

Eve is a fantastic dog who truly deserves a loving home. She has been spayed, vaccinated, wormed, and given flea, tick, and heartworm prevention. Her adoption fee is $225. Applications to adopt are at kathisk9s.org. Meet -and-greets are scheduled only for approved applicants.