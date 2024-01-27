Rescues in Action: Nya

TAMPA, Fla. — Meet our charming senior companion, a black German Shepherd named Nya.

At 8-10 years old, Nya embodies grace and affection. Her love for people is boundless, and she takes joy in the simple pleasures – be it a game of fetch in the backyard or a cozy moment lounging on the couch. Nya has a sweet independence, often keeping to herself, but her heart truly lights up when she shares moments of companionship with those she loves.

If you're ready to welcome a mature and loving presence into your home, Nya is the perfect blend of wisdom and warmth, waiting to become your forever friend.

Click here for adoption details!