Rescues in Action: Nova, Kudos, and Millicent

Nova

Meet Nova, a stunning 3-year-old Husky with a heart as beautiful as her striking coat. This sweet girl is as smart as they come and has a gentle spirit that will melt your heart. Nova’s love knows no bounds—she adores her people and gets along wonderfully with her doggy foster siblings.

She came to us as a stray, and in no time, she’s woven herself into the fabric of our family, warming our hearts every day. Now, she’s ready to share that same love with you. Are you ready for Nova to warm your heart too?

Kudos

Kudos to amazing puppy breath!!

Kudos is a 12 week old, 21 pound pit/lab mix and will grow to be a big boy. He would love an adventurous, fun family with lots of love to give. Not only is Kudos adorable, he is a velcro pup, and loves being near his people. You must own your home to adopt Kudos.

Kudos came to us with his mom and 10 siblings. Three siblings are available for adoption, and so is mom!

Millicent

Meet Millicent – A Resilient Senior Looking for a Loving Home

Millicent is a sweet and easygoing Lab mix, estimated to be around 10 years old. She was found as a stray alongside a Chihuahua and taken to the local county shelter. While the Chihuahua was quickly adopted, Millicent was overlooked—likely because she was covered in lumps and bumps, suffering from arthritis, flea dermatitis, an eye ulcer, and heartworm disease.

Thanks to a generous sponsorship from Dr. Sabshin at Harmony Vet Care, who received donations in honor of a shelter pup that passed from cancer, Millicent got her second chance. In an incredible team effort, AnimalLuvr’s Dream Rescue and Harmony Vet Care worked together to rescue her and get her into surgery within a week of her freedom ride. She had multiple mammary and other masses removed (biopsies pending), received a dental cleaning and extractions, and started treatment for her skin and heartworms.

Millicent’s recovery has been tough, but her strong will to live and loving heart shine through. She’s now in a foster home, where she’s getting the love and care she deserves. She can be bossy with some dogs, so her ideal home would be as an only pup princess or with a laid-back canine companion. Her compatibility with cats is unknown.

Millicent is looking for a forever home where she can enjoy the comfort and love she’s always deserved. If you can’t adopt but still want to help, please consider donating to support her ongoing medical care. Every dollar makes a difference in giving senior dogs like Millicent a chance at a happy, healthy life.

Let’s find this resilient girl a home where she can spend her golden years in comfort and love! Click here for details!