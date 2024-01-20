Watch Now
Rescues in Action: Norman

Kathi's K9s
Posted at 3:22 PM, Jan 20, 2024
TAMPA, Fla. — As of January 7, Norman is 10 weeks old and weighs about 9 pounds.

He appears to be a mix of Cattle Dog and hound. He is extremely friendly, social, playful, cuddly, and curious. He is not a backyard dog. Along with his eight litter mates, Norman was transported to our rescue when they were four weeks of age.

These pups are great with other dogs and children. He's been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, wormed, and is current on flea, tick, & heartworm prevention.

If you're interested in adoption, click here!

