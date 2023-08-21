Rescues in Action: Norma and Bates

TAMPA, Fla — Try NOT beaming from ear to ear just like Norma & Bates when you see their little happy faces… it’s IMPOSSIBLE! They are a mother and son duo and my goodness their faces and long tongues will melt your heart.

Here's what Maxx and Me Rescue had to say about these two:

"They’re absolutely JOYFUL! 🤩🤪😛 For two dogs who found themselves on the euthanasia list at the shelter for QOL (Quality of Life) concerns, these guys are definitely defying the odds!!! They’re the true definition of “just happy to be here”! They literally cannot get enough of being touched. They throw themselves into your hands and rub against whatever part of your body they can just to feel you! If you have a TRUE HEART for rescue, this bonded pair is for you. Loving someone who has never experienced it before is remarkably self-fulfilling. By giving them a safe place to live, you’re giving them peace, and rest, and taking away worries they’ve had their entire lives. By feeding them daily, bathing them regularly, relating to them you’re alleviating their burden and giving them boundless happiness. By just loving them, you’re breathing life into them. We are watching them age-backwards before our eyes. In just seven weeks, these dogs have come so very far! Their forever family should get to experience this for as long as they can! Please help us find Normie & Batesy’s people. They are so deserving."

Interested in adopting them? Click here!

