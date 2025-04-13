Rescues in Action: Nicholas Hammond, Ivy, and Claire

Nicholas Hammond

Hi there, I’m Nicholas Hammond, an 8-month-old hound mix with a heart full of love and a goofy personality just waiting to shine in my forever home!

I’m a sweet, shy boy who’s learning all about the world—and with some patience, I’ll blossom into your best buddy. I’m potty trained, crate trained, and super food-motivated, so teaching me tricks will be a breeze! I get along great with big dogs and love having a furry friend to show me the ropes. If you have an active household with time for walks, playtime in the yard, or cozy snuggles, I’d fit right in!

I’ll thrive in a home that:

Has another dog to play with (I’m great at following their lead!)

Is ready to help me with leash walking and basic commands (I’m still learning but very eager to please!)

Offers a fenced yard, dog park access, or space for playtime!

My playful and silly side has really come out, and I can’t wait to share it with my forever family. If you’re looking for a loyal companion with a gentle soul and a hint of goofiness, I’m your guy!

Apply to adopt me today, and let’s start our happily ever after together!

Ivy

Meet Ivy – The Sweetheart Pup Ready for Her Forever Home!

Ivy is a five-month-old Lab/Pittie mix with a heart of gold and the softest eyes you’ve ever seen. This precious girl came to Maxx & Me Rescue from a high-kill shelter alongside her best friend. While her bestie has already found their forever home, it’s now Ivy’s turn to find hers!

True to her puppy nature, Ivy is full of love, playfulness, and curiosity. She absolutely adores other dogs and would thrive in a home with a confident canine companion who can show her the ropes. Whether it’s chasing a ball, romping in the yard, or snuggling up for a nap, Ivy is always eager to be near her people. Her favorite thing? Nestling her little head right into the crevice of your neck at bedtime—it’s her safe place and where she feels most loved.

Ivy is looking for an active family with a fenced backyard where she can run, play, and release all that puppy energy. She’s the kind of pup who will melt your heart with one look and fill your home with joy, laughter, and love.

Ready to make Ivy a part of your family? She’s ready to give you a lifetime of tail wags and snuggles. Apply today!

Claire

Hello everyone! My name is Claire, but you might as well call me Cathy—because I’m quite the chatty one! I always have something to say, whether it's about how excited I am for a walk, when I need to go outside, or just to tell you how much I love you.

They say I’m around 9 years old, but don’t let that fool you! I still have the energy of a pup when it’s time to play, but I also know how to relax and enjoy the simple things in life—like sunbathing, cuddling, and watching over my kingdom from the window (neighborhood watch right here!).

My journey hasn’t been the easiest. After my owners left me behind, I was abandoned in an empty house. Thankfully, the wonderful people at Husky Haven of Florida stepped in to give me a second chance. Now, I’m living with my foster family, soaking up all the love and proving just how amazing life can be with a little kindness.

I’m a great doggo if I do say so myself! I get along well with other dogs, big and small, and I adore children. Cats? Well, I haven’t been around them much, so I’m not quite sure yet. I’m house-trained and will ensure you know when I need to go outside—I’m not shy about using my voice! I also walk beautifully on a leash, love car rides, and am always up for an adventure.

While I’m not the biggest fan of crates, I’m a smart girl, and if you have treats, I’ll happily cooperate. I know how to sit, shake, lay down, and of course, speak—because a queen like me deserves to be heard!

Could you be the forever home I’ve been waiting for? I promise to fill your life with love, laughter, and plenty of conversation. I am spayed, up to date on vaccines, and microchipped—ready to be yours forever! Click here for to apply to adopt!