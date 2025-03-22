Rescues in Action: Nevaeh, Ziek, and Bonnie & Clyde

Nevaeh

We saw a Rescue Me Tampa’s post about this sweet girl and realized she’s the momma to the five pups we took in last month (the other five were pulled by another rescue). As soon as we found out, we immediately messaged HCPRC to let them know we’d take her. Knowing the momma of our pups was still waiting in the shelter was absolutely heartbreaking.

This beautiful 1.9-year-old mix weighs 57 lbs and is heartworm-negative, spayed, and fully vaccinated. She’s a gentle, dainty girl who has come out of her shell in shelter playgroups, enjoying romps with her furry friends and showing off her playful, affectionate personality. Nevaeh walks wonderfully on a leash, loves treats, and leans into humans for pets—she’s a total lovebug!

Despite her charm, Nevaeh hasn’t had any interest in meet-and-greets or foster opportunities. This sweet mama deserves the chance to experience life in a loving home where she can truly shine.

We’re so sorry it took us this long, Nevaeh, but you’re finally out of the shelter! We promise to find you the perfect family who will adore you for the amazing girl you are.

Can you help us share Nevaeh’s story and find her forever home? She’s waited long enough! 💕

adoption details

Ziek

Crate trained: Yes, but he dislikes it.

Good with other dogs: Yes, he has gone to the dog park and was calm and well-behaved with medium and large dogs. No small dogs. Walking on the leash: He acts crazy and pulls when we get close to other dogs. No kids. On a leash: He is generally good, but at the beginning, he is excited and has lots of energy, so he might pull.

No cats. Things to work on: chewing up trash or things he shouldn't get into, leash manners with other dogs, pushing food around and eating consistently. What makes him special: he wants to know what you are doing, spend time with you, and talk to you. He is very sweet and energetic for a 10 year old. He loves running (can go 2 to 3 miles), belly rubs, and being brushed.

adoption details

Bonnie & Clyde

Meet Bonnie & Clyde! This dynamic duo is looking for a loving home where they can stay together forever. Bonnie, the sweet and soulful Basset Hound, and Clyde, the lovable Pit Bull, are the best of friends—and they come as a package deal! These two have a bond like no other, and they’re hoping to find a family who will welcome them both with open arms. Clyde is Bonnie's protector and will always be by her side, making sure she feels safe and loved.

Bonnie, in turn, is the perfect companion to Clyde, offering him comfort and companionship. They’re older dogs who have settled into a relaxed pace of life, enjoying lazy afternoons together and the simple joy of being in each other's company. While they’re laid-back at home, Bonnie and Clyde do love their leash walks and will happily stroll by your side—though they can get a little excited and pull when they see something interesting!

They’re gentle souls who thrive in a calm environment, and they’re looking for a family who can appreciate their quiet nature and strong bond. Bonnie and Clyde are ready to share their golden years together with the right family. Could that be you? For more details, click here