Rescues in Action: Mufasa, Hector, and Remington!

Mufasa

WFTS

This handsome Cane Corso was an owner surrender and now resides with Mercyfull Project Animal Rescue.

He is full of energy, has a playful spirit, and loves to cuddle.

He is looking for a forever home with someone who knows his breed and cam keep up with his play style.

His ideal home is a family with a backyard so he can run and play with no other pets.

Remington

WFTS

Remington from Pet Pal Animal Shelter is a playful, athletic, sweetheart.

He is am 8 year old 65 pound Old English Sheepdog. He loves to chase tennis balls and does well walking on a leash. He is looking for a new place to call home.

Click herefor more information.

Hector

WFTS

We want to introduce you to Hector! He is from Pawlife Rescue group. Hector was rescued off the streets. He is high energy, smart, and sweet. Another active dog in the home would be an ideal place for this energetic guy!

He is house trained, but hates being in a crate.

Click here if you are interested in making Hector part of your family!