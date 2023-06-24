Watch Now
Rescues in Action: Mrs. Rosie Russet

AnimalLuvr's Dream Rescue, Inc
Posted at 11:47 AM, Jun 24, 2023
RIVERVIEW, Fla — Mrs. Rosie Russet is quite the little meatball! She is super sweet, loves to give kisses and is looking for a loving home!

Here's what AnimalLuvr's Dream Rescue had to say about her:

"This hot potato was found as a stray wandering and brought to Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center a few months ago. Obviously recently and overly bred / C-section scar to show her “purpose”. / Skin infection / Eye infections / Dry eyes / Ear infections / Severely obese / Elongated soft palate…and more of the common English bulldog special needs.
In just a few short weeks of getting the appropriate care - she has blossomed into a healthy and happy little lady. She enjoys walks, loves to play with toys and is full of personality. She will always need daily prescription eye drops for her chronic dry eye and managing her sensitive skin and high maintenance folds everywhere."

If you're interested in adopting Mrs. Rosie Russet, click here!

