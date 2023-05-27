Rescues in Action: Moondoggy and Gidget

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla — These two 3-pound, 12-week-old Chiweenies are a hoot!

Here's what Kathi's K9s had to say about these cuties:

"They are very active & spend their time chasing each other, exploring their surroundings, playing with their toys, and meeting new friends. They are fast learners & are paper trained. These two are a bonded pair who need to be adopted together. They've been spayed, neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, & are currently on flea, tick, and heartworm prevention."

If you're interested in taking either of them home, first you'll have to pry them from Heather Leigh's hands.... (just kidding lol!) Just click here!