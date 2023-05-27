Watch Now
CommunityAdoptable Pets

Actions

Rescues in Action: Moondoggy and Gidget

Kathi's K9s
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Rescues in Action: Moondoggy and Gidget
Posted at 11:32 AM, May 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-27 11:32:33-04

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla — These two 3-pound, 12-week-old Chiweenies are a hoot! 

Here's what Kathi's K9s had to say about these cuties:

Rescues in Action: Moondoggy and Gidget
Rescues in Action: Moondoggy and Gidget

"They are very active & spend their time chasing each other, exploring their surroundings, playing with their toys, and meeting new friends. They are fast learners & are paper trained. These two are a bonded pair who need to be adopted together. They've been spayed, neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, & are currently on flea, tick, and heartworm prevention."

If you're interested in taking either of them home, first you'll have to pry them from Heather Leigh's hands.... (just kidding lol!) Just click here!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.