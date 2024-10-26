Rescues in Action: Momo, Isha, and Marilyn

Marilyn

She was part of a hoarding case who came to us about 2 months ago with her sister and 4 other dogs.

Marilyn is the best girl loves to be around people and kids.

She is good with other animals but will prefer a home with no other dogs to get all the attention.

Momo

Meet MoMo, an absolutely adorable 9-week-old Lab mix who’s ready to melt your heart! With his playful energy and love for tug-of-war, MoMo is always chasing after his foster brothers and sisters, keeping everyone on their toes.

We expect him to grow into a big, lovable companion, and he’ll need another dog in the home to continue teaching him the ropes. When he's not playing, MoMo is the ultimate snuggle buddy, making him the perfect nap partner.

He loves being around people and would thrive in a home where someone is home the majority of the time to give him all the attention he craves. Could MoMo be your new best friend?

Isha

Hi, I’m Isha, a 6-year-old Husky with a big heart and a lot of love to give! I’m fully housebroken and start my mornings like clockwork, heading straight to the door, ready for a new day. I’m also crate trained, though I’ll admit, I do love my freedom! Once I’m in my crate, I’m a good boy, but if I had my way, I’d rather be out and about with you.

One of my absolute favorite things in the world is going for walks! Just say the word, and I’ll be jumping and howling with excitement. I love my morning and evening walks, and running with you would make me even happier! I don’t get distracted by squirrels or little animals, but I do get excited when I see other dogs. I’m still working on my leash manners, but I promise I’ll get there!Toys are my jam—I love to chew on them, and if I’m being honest, sometimes I’ll chew on pillows or blankets, but once you give me a toy, I’m golden. Tug-of-war is one of my favorite games, but I’m also happy to sit and chew my toys quietly.

I’m great with kids, always gentle and full of kisses, though sometimes I get a little too excited and jump up to say hello. I know that’s something I need to work on, especially with smaller kids.I don’t bark, but I can be a bit goofy! Belly rubs are the best, and sometimes I’ll give little love bites when I’m really happy, but never in an aggressive way. I love sleeping on the couch, the carpet, or the cool floor, but sometimes I sneak into the bed for a snuggle before moving to the floor when I get too warm.

I get along with dogs all sizes and with cats as long as properly introduced.

I’d love a home where someone’s around to keep me company because I like being near my people. I’ll happily lay beside you or in the same room while you work—I just want to be part of the action. If you’re looking for a fun-loving, goofy, and loyal companion, I’m your guy! I can’t wait to meet you and be your best friend!

