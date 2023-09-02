Rescues in Action: MJ and Stacie

TAMPA, Fla — Stacie and MJ are two charming pittie pups whose infectious zeal for life and tender nature could melt anyone's heart.

Here's what Maxx and Me rescue had to say about them:

"Despite their tough beginnings in this world, these adorable angels exude an unparalleled spirit and an undying love that will surely light up any home. At 12 weeks old, these sweethearts are on the lookout for their forever homes, where they can bask in the warmth of true affection. It's imperative that their future families take up the mantle of puppy training and provide them with plenty of love and care that they deserve. Their sweet, happy-go-lucky personalities are sure to make your days brighter, and their adorable antics will keep your heart filled with joy."

