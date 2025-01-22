Rescues in Action: Mister, Sheriff, and Mama Millie

Mister

Mister’s had a tough start, but he’s ready for a fresh start and lots of love!

WFTS

He came to AnimalLuvr’s Dream Rescue after being attacked by a neighbor’s dog, resulting in a severe eye injury. With no funds for care and covered in fleas, his owner planned to euthanize him – until an ER staff member intervened and asked the owner to surrender him to us. Sadly, his eye couldn’t be saved, but Mister’s spirit is brighter than ever!

Mister is incredibly sweet and adores being on your lap. He does well with calm dogs – he’s fond of a Cocker Spaniel and coexists peacefully with a mellow Doodle and an older Chihuahua. Pushy or unneutered dogs aren’t his favorite, and he’ll politely growl if they get too close.

Mister’s Perfect Home:🐶 Solo pup or a calm dog companion🛋️ A cuddle buddy who loves lap time🍖 Patience during meals – he’s learning!

Mister respects boundaries and will settle on a dog bed if needed. This little survivor is ready for a safe, loving home to call his own.

Could Mister be your new best friend? Click here for more details!

Sheriff

Urban Dog Studio

Some good Samaritans took him in when they took him for walk he got tangled in the leash causing a fracture.

They surrendered him to rescue because they could not care for him properly.

The eye was "born" with it this way they specialty vets believe. We will be having it removed when he gets neutered at 6 months at our vets.

He just recently had a seizure and has been put on a seizure med called Keppra - hopefully when he gets a bit bigger we can switch to Keppra XR.

It's thought to be caused by the combo flea & heartworm medication. It does lower the threshold in dogs of this breed.

He is on crate rest, which makes it easy. I let him run around a bit during his time outside the crate. He is in soft cast now. He loves dog beds and stuffy toys in a crate. Doesn't destroy either.

He is on Keppra 3xs a day for seizures- about $20/month through publix.

Interested in giving this sweet dog a new home? Click here.

Mama Millie

WFTS

Millie was found as a stray the day before Milton landed In Florida

A good samaritan took her to an emergency vet clinic where she gave birth to 8 beautiful puppies.

After the hurricane passed, the local shelter reopened and she was taken there. But, 3 days later we went and picked her up to have her Join MFP

All her babies have been adopted and now is her chance to find her very own home.

If you're interested, click here!