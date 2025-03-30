Rescues in Action: Minnie Pearl, Rocky, Ruby

Minnie Pearl

Minnie arrived at the shelter in rough shape—underweight, heartworm-positive, and battling infections. Once thought to be 8 years old and possibly in hospice, she’s proven to be a resilient, happy Old English Bulldog who may be younger than first believed!

Now thriving in her foster home, “The Minster” is full of energy, loves toys, and enjoys zooming around. She’s still learning manners and, like most bulldogs, has no concept of personal space—so small children or frail individuals may not be ideal. She’s athletic, benefits from regular exercise, and is mostly housebroken but needs a crate or pee pad when left alone.

Minnie is great with cats and dogs but can be a bit of a bulldozer, so very small dogs may not be the best fit. She needs a structured home with bulldog-savvy adopters who appreciate her stubborn yet affectionate nature.

After a rough start, Minnie is now healthy, happy, and ready for her forever home! Apply at animalluvrs.org

Rocky

Hey there, I’m Rocky! I’m a cute, black and white, fun-sized Husky, weighing in at around 40 pounds of pure love and energy! If you’re looking for a playful, social, and affectionate buddy, I just might be the perfect match for you.

I’m housebroken and crate-trained, so I know how to be a good boy inside the house. I get along great with dogs of all sizes and even cats as long as we take introductions slowly. Kids? Absolutely! I love their energy and would thrive in a home with children or teenagers who enjoy playing, running, and chasing balls just as much as I do!

I do pretty well on a leash, but sometimes I get a little too excited and pull—there’s just so much to see and do! Oh, and I have a habit of jumping up to say hi when I meet new people (I just love making friends!), but I’m working on being more polite. Also, I have a bit of a runner’s spirit, so you’ll need to be careful when opening doors—I’m always up for an adventure!

What makes me special? I’m super smart and adapt quickly to new places and routines. I love being petted, brushed, and spoiled with attention, and I’ll happily soak up all the love you have to give. Oh and I am good with cats!

If you’re looking for a loving, energetic, and fun-sized Husky, I’m ready to be your best friend. Let’s go on adventures together—what do you say?Click here for adoption details!

Ruby

Meet Ruby The Perfect Mix of Playful and Snuggly! Looking for a best friend who loves to have fun but also knows how to chill? Ruby is the ultimate companion for a family looking to add a whole lot of love and a little bit of spice to their lives! Ruby is around 1 1/2 yrs old (dob 3/17/2024). At around 20 pounds, she’s the perfect size—not too tiny, not too big, just right for all the cuddles and adventures you can dream up. Ruby has been blossoming in her foster home and is really starting to come out of her shell. She’s playful, curious, and loves to be right in the middle of all the action. Whether it’s chasing toys, joining a family game, or just soaking up the energy of the room, she’s always ready to be part of the fun.

When the excitement winds down, Ruby reveals her superpower: expert cuddling. She loves nothing more than curling up on your chest or snoozing on your back, her soft, warm presence reminding you she’s got endless love to give. With moderate energy, she’s the best of both worlds—happy to join you for a walk or some playtime but equally thrilled to lounge around and relax when it’s time to unwind. This sweet girl is looking for a forever family to help her continue to shine. Could that be you?

She’s a perfect fit if you:

• Love a pup who’s as affectionate as she is playful

• Enjoy a dog who’s the ideal size for snuggles and adventures

• Are ready to welcome a loving companion into the center of your world

If you're interested in adopting, click here!