Rescues in Action: Milo, Apollo, and PSA: Importance of Spay and Neuter

Meet Milo!

Milo is a 5 year old Great Pyrenees looking for his forever home. He is very well-mannered at home and walks well on a leash. He is up-to-date on vetting and doesn’t have any health concerns, although he should be bathed every couple of weeks to help with minor environmental allergies.

Milo would do best as the only pet as he can be dog/cat selective but he has lived with dogs and cats so not impossible. He lived with a yorkie for 6 months and currently lives with a cat. He loves kittens but can be reactive with adult cats that swat/hiss at him.

His livestock guardian genes run deep and he is protective of his home and people, so slow intros and/or being put up while you have visitors is a must. He is great on leash, does well with nail dremmels, loves getting brushed, and sleeps better than anyone. He does well at home while his family is away but will still need plenty of exercise and work to keep up with his energy and drive.

If you're interested in adopting Milo, click here!

Meet Apollo, a delightful 3-year-old Siberian Husky with a heart as big as his boundless energy. Apollo's journey began as a stray, but his resilience and friendly nature quickly made him a favorite at the shelter.

Despite his rough start, Apollo has shown that he is a truly good boy who loves to shower his humans with cuddles and kisses.Apollo thrives in the company of other dogs, whether big or small, and would do best in a home with owners who have experience with the Siberian Husky breed.

His affectionate and loyal nature makes him a perfect companion for those who understand the unique needs and characteristics of Huskies. While Apollo has a little bit of separation anxiety, he would greatly benefit from the companionship of another dog to keep him company. An experienced dog owner who understands the dynamics of separation anxiety would be ideal to help Apollo feel secure and loved. This lovable boy is up-to-date on all his vaccinations, is neutered, and has been microchipped, ensuring he is ready for his forever home.

Apollo's compatibility with cats is unknown, but his friendly demeanor suggests he could adapt well with proper introductions and guidance. Apollo's heart is full of love, and he's waiting for a wonderful family to share it with. If you're looking for a loyal, affectionate, and energetic companion, Apollo is ready to bring joy and warmth to your home. Please consider giving Apollo the loving home he deserves.

If you're interested in adopting Apollo, click here.

PSA: Importance of Spay and Neuter

Overcrowding is an issue in shelters across the state which is why rescues are talking about the importance of spay and neuter.

Nicole with Kathi's K9s said there are many low cost spay and neuter clinics that can help people get their animals taken care of. She says it's also important to look around at shelters for specific dogs instead of shopping for them. She says there are many breed specific dogs at shelters.

She and other volunteers with kathi's K9s go to Chipley, Florida and Redlands near Miami — two areas where dogs are roaming the streets. She said the amount of abandoned animals there that aren't spayed or neutered are rampant. She said it's extremely tragic.

The Humane Society of Tampa offers spay and neuter options.

They say it's important to spay and neuter:

