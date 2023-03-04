Rescues in Action: Milly

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Milly is a very sweet 7-year-old mixed-breed dog. She was roaming the streets of Pasco County before Animalluvr's Dream Rescue found her.

wfts

Here's what they had to say about her!

"She began deteriorating in the shelter setting, showing signs of extreme kennel stress, weight loss, kidney failure and other health issues. We are excited to share that Milly now has a clean bill of health and only has some age-related health issues that can be easily managed. Milly’s favorite pastimes are cuddling and playing, and she gets along with all dogs and people. Her ideal home would be with a loving family or person who can give her lots of attention. She is very smart and knows many tricks like sit, shake, lay down, but she is still working on walking nicely on a leash, which is important since she is nearly 80lbs of pure love!"

If you're interested in adopting Milly, click here!