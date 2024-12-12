Rescues in Action: Mila, Scooter, and Rudy

Mila

Mila’s story is nothing short of miraculous. After being hit by a car while full-term with seven puppies, she defied the odds—every single one of her babies survived, healthy and strong. For the past eight weeks, Mila has been an incredible, devoted mom, but now it’s her turn to be cared for and loved.

Mila is seeking a quiet, adult-only home where she can be the center of attention—the only princess in the castle. She can be shy at first, but her curiosity shines through when meeting new people.

If you're interested in adopting, click here!

Scooter

Hi there! My name’s Scooter, and I’m a 3-month-old golden Husky mix with the coolest “fire and ice” eyes you’ve ever seen! People say my eyes are as unique as my personality, and I have to agree—I’m pretty special!

I’m housebroken, crate-trained, and already walking well on a leash. I even know how to sit! I’m a smart boy who’s eager to please, especially if treats are involved. I absolutely love playing with other dogs, so if you’ve got furry friends at home, we’ll have a blast together!

I’ll admit, I used to work hard at escaping the yard—it’s my curious side! But don’t worry, I’m not a runner; I just enjoy exploring. Now, I’m learning to stay put and focus on being the best boy I can be.

What makes me extra lovable? My sighs, groans, and little whines when you tell me “no.” I can’t help it—I’ve got a lot to say, and I promise it’ll make you smile!

I’m looking for a family who’s ready for a sweet, playful, and loving pup to join their pack. If that sounds like you, I’d love to meet you and show you just how amazing I can be. Let’s make a lifetime of memories together!

Please read the requirements on our website www.huskyhavenfl.org/adopt [huskyhavenfl.org] to ensure you meet puppy criteria.

Rudy

Rudy appears to be a Chiweenie mix and is approximately three months old, and weighs in at about 10 pounds. For such a young pup, he's extremely calm and quiet. Like all pups, Rudolph is playful and curious.

He gets along wonderfully with all the other dogs in the rescue and sleeps soundly in bed with his foster mom and five other dogs. He will be a fine addition to just about any type of family. Rudy has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, wormed, and given flea, tick, and heartworm prevention.

Interested in adopting him, click here!