Rescues in Action : Maxie

SEMINOLE, Fla — Maxie is a beautiful soul with eyes that will absolutely mesmerize you!

WFTS

Here's how FLUFF Animal Rescue describes her:

"Found as a stray in Georgia, Maxie came to FLUFF looking for a new life. This short bundle of love is very loveable, house and crate trained and is good with other dogs. We're not sure what she had been through before arriving to us but it seems that she never learned to really play, so is happy in her bed, by your feet or in her crate. It took her a while to feel comfortable in her foster home, which is expected with rescue dogs, so a little patience will go a long way with this sweet & loving girl. She loves people and wouldn't mind being your only pup! She does get along with most other dogs - would need a slow introduction, but once she knows them she is amazing."

If you would like to adopt Maxie, click here!