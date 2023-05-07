Rescues in Action: Marshall

THONOTOSASSA, Fla — Marshall is a sweet and fun 4-month-old puppy and weighs 19 lbs. We believe him to be a shepherd/black mouth cur mix. WE KNOW he is 100% adorable.

Here's what Second Chance Friends had to say about him.

"Marshall loves to run, is learning to play fetch and has discovered that tummy rubs are awesome. He has learned to sit down and is learning to army crawl! He has recently enrolled in a basic obedience class. He is crate training and still working on his potty training. He is fully vetted, up to date on shots and is neutered. Marshall is social, happy to learn new things and confident when playing with others. He is UNKNOWN with cats. He has met two elementary school-age kids and did well."

If you're interested in adopting Marshall, click here!