Rescues in Action: Maisie, Scarlet, and Dinka & Denali

Maisie

Meet Maisie! This adorable girl will bring love and laughter into your house. She has a delightfully comic personality, and loves to romp and chase balls in the yard. Maisie is a 4 year old, 66 pound Olde English Bulldogge.

This breed is known for being loyal and courageous, as well as being outgoing and eager to please. You must own your home to adopt Maisie. Click here for details!

Scarlet

I’m Scarlet, a beautiful German Shepherd-Husky mix with a heart as big as my paws! I’m spayed, up-to-date on vaccines, and microchipped—ready for my forever family.

I’m a sweet girl who loves life’s simple joys: long walks (I’m great on a leash!), snuggling close, and napping with a little snore to show how relaxed I am. At night, I’d love to curl up in bed with you—my favorite place to be.

I’m smart, picking up on training quickly, and I adore my cozy crate—it’s my sanctuary. I get along wonderfully with other dogs, pay no mind to cats, and am even good with kids. I may be a little shy at first, but once I warm up, I’ll shower you with love and loyalty.

House training? I’ve nailed it! I’ve been accident-free for over a week.

Could I be the one to fill your home with love, joy, and cuddles? I can’t wait to meet you and start our forever together. Click here for adoption details!

Dinka & Denali

These 2 pups are about 8 weeks old and weigh about 5 pounds. Being so young, it's difficult to guess their breeds, but their ears look like a terrier of some sort. They are a bit submissive, but very cheery and love meeting new folks, playing together, and adore being cuddled.

They get along wonderfully with all the dogs and puppies in the rescue. Prior to adoption, they'll be spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and wormed. Their adoption fee is $250 . Applications to adopt are at kathisk9s.org [kathisk9s.org] Meet greets are scheduled only for approved applicants.