Rescues in Action: Maisie

SEMINOLE, Fla — This beautiful Shar-Pei mix could not be any sweeter!

Here's what FLUFF Animal Rescue has to say about her:

"Maisie LOVES everyone she meets and shows you by trying to sit in your lap the second you meet her (she really has no idea that she is 70 lbs)! She is great with kids and does well with like-sized dogs. Maisie is curious about cats but would prefer a home where she is either your one & only or has a similar-sized fur sibling. She has a slight deformity in her hips, which affects her back legs, so long walks are not for her - though she loves short treks to sniff ALL THE THINGS!"

If you're interested in adopting Maisie,click here!