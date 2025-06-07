Rescues in Action: Lucky, Canela, and Spencer

TAMPA, Fla — Adopting Lucky might be your greatest stroke of luck yet. Canela is a little shy on first meetings, but responds to kindness quickly. Spencer loves to be a lap dog and is looking for a forever lap.

Lucky

Feelin’ Lucky? You Should Be! Hey there, future fam! The name’s Lucky—and not to brag, but adopting me might just be your greatest stroke of luck yet. I mean, who wouldn’t want a little extra good fortune snuggled up on the couch next to them? Once upon a time, I had a family of my own. I gave them all the loyalty, love, and tail wags a dog could offer. But one day, they decided to roll the dice on a new chapter… and left me behind. Ouch. Let’s just say the shelter wasn’t my vibe—I missed home, routine, and most of all, being someone’s sidekick.

But hold onto your four-leaf clovers… things turned around! Thanks to the awesome folks at Heidi’s Legacy, I hit the jackpot: a foster home! Now I’m back in the groove—shadowing my foster mom and dad like a true professional (equal opportunity follower right here), sniffing around my very own fenced yard, and perfecting my “chill companion” energy. I’m what they call a Puggle (Pug + Beagle = Perfection). Think squishy face meets wiggly butt. I may be mature in years, but my heart is young, my energy is strong, and my cuddle game? Unmatched.

I’m looking for a family where we can stroll the block, hang in the backyard, and maybe binge-watch a show or two. I’m house-savvy, emotionally available, and 100% ready to be your good-luck charm. So what do you say? Ready to press your Luck(y)? No whammies here—just one sweet, silly, soulful boy who’s ready to win your heart.

Canela

Canela is a little shy on first meetings, but responds to kindness very quickly. She is a lover at heart. She is very energetic and playful. She likes playing with other dogs and toys.

Canela has been nothing but sweet to all the dogs, big and small. But she is high energy and just happy to see you! Some dogs don't respond well to that energy. She wants to be wherever you are and wants to play with you or just cuddle. But she is not above taking a nice long walk by herself either, so keeping an eye on her is important.

She is not a jumper, and very considerate of size, she is learning to sit and wait, waiting is hard lol. She loves her food and is very motivated.

She also appears housebroken and does well in her kennel through the night. Canela is not cat friendly and really loves to chew.

Spencer

Spencer was surrendered by someone who lost their home and could no longer keep him. Spencer is good with cats, dogs and older children. He does have a jealous side when other dogs are getting more attention than him (chihuahua trait).

He walks well on leash and harness. Spencer loves to be a lap dog and is looking for that forever lap.

