Rescues in Action: Lucille

Posted at 11:05 AM, Jul 22, 2023
SEMINOLE, Fla — We LOVE Lucy! Ok, her name is actually Lucille, but we couldn't resist.

Here's what Fluff Animal Rescue had to say about her:

"This beautiful 7-year-old Hound mix is such a gentle love bug. Though she is still learning about personal space as she loves being with her people, the only thing she loves almost as much are her stuffed toys! Lucille enjoys sitting outdoors, smelling the air and watching the world go by. She is housebroken, good with other dogs and cats, good with kids, though older kids are recommended due to her size as she loves sitting in laps! She's exceptionally quiet for a hound, loves to run and play but does tire out quickly. Lucille would be great with a low to moderately active family who appreciates just sitting in the yard and chilling."

If you're interested in adopting Lucille, click here!

