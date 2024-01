TAMPA, Fla. — There is a reason so many huskies are named Loki. Most of them are beautiful and mischievous, and our Loki is no different!

He loves to play, and we think he makes a wonderful model—always posing for the camera. Unlike Loki, the god of mischief, he hasn't gotten into much mischief here, but he sure has a twinkle in his eye!

Loki is a 1 1/2-year-old, 60-pound Siberian husky mix. You must own your home to adopt Loki.

If you're interested in adopting him, click here!