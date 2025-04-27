Rescues in Action: Lilly and Max, Callie and Todd

Lilly and Max

Lilly and Max are the last two of our rescues from the mismanaged. When Lilly came in we knew she was pregnant, but not sure how far along she was.

On March 18th, little Max arrived! Lilly has been a great mom and Max is perfect in every way!!

As always, we want to keep mom and baby together in their forever home. Click here if you're interested in adopting!

Callie

Meet Callie, a beautiful lab/ pointer mix who will steal your heart the moment you meet her! Callie is an affectionate young girl who adores her human friends, and she shows it every time she sees you with a wagging tail and a happy spirit. If you’re looking for a loving companion, Callie might just be the perfect fit. She thrives on human attention and is always eager to learn new things or partner with you on a new adventure.

While Callie can be dog-selective, she’s been wonderful with dogs that match her personality and energy level. She has played beautifully with other submissive dogs and enjoys engaging in fun, playful sessions. Callie has made great progress with her training, particularly when it comes to interacting with other dogs. She’s a smart and eager learner, knowing several cues like sit, down, paw, stay, and free. Plus, she's a great communicator, giving clues to her human friends about her needs and wants.

Callie is ready to find her forever home with an experienced pet parent who can help her continue her training and thrive in a loving environment. If you're looking for a loyal, intelligent, and loving companion, Callie could be the perfect match for you! Click here for adoption details!

Todd

When Todd came to us, he was paralyzed. Some believed he had no future. He sat alone and scared in the county shelter, written off as just another hopeless case. But we don’t believe in giving up. We believe in fighting for the ones who need us most.

Look at Todd today. Look at his progress. From a dog who couldn’t move his hind legs, he is now standing, even stretching those little legs! And yesterday, he took a baby step! It may not seem like much to some, but to us, it’s everything.

Did we mention he can now wag his tail? Todd is full of life. He radiates joy. He has breath in his lungs and sunshine on his face.

Todd’s story isn’t one of despair—it’s one of hope. We believe that one day, Todd will walk again!

Todd’s journey is not over. And neither is our journey to find his forever family! If you're interested in adopting him, click here!