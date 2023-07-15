Rescues in Action: Liam

LARGO, Fla — Liam is a year and a half, and a shepherd mix. He's really adorable!

Here's what Pawlife Rescue Group had to say about him:

WFTS

"He loves to play with his brother (adopted) and other big dogs, so a home is needed with another dog playmate. Good with children. Crate and potty trained.

Liam is learning his leash manners. He knows sit but can be a bit stubborn. He's mellow/easy going — bit of a low-rider. He's OK with cats with a proper introduction."

If youre interested in adopting Liam, click here!