Rescues in Action: Liam

Pawlife Rescue Group
WFTS
Posted at 1:14 PM, Jul 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-15 13:14:16-04

LARGO, Fla — Liam is a year and a half, and a shepherd mix. He's really adorable!

Here's what Pawlife Rescue Group had to say about him:

"He loves to play with his brother (adopted) and other big dogs, so a home is needed with another dog playmate. Good with children. Crate and potty trained.
Liam is learning his leash manners. He knows sit but can be a bit stubborn. He's mellow/easy going — bit of a low-rider. He's OK with cats with a proper introduction."

If youre interested in adopting Liam, click here!

