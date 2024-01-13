Rescues in Action: Leo

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Leo is a happy, estimated 2-year-old husky. He has the most beautiful ice-blue eyes that will melt your heart. Leo is very affectionate and loving. He is gentle and very sweet.

He is currently learning to sit, lie down, stay, and spin and has become a pro at his leash-walking skills. He loves sitting up and holding your hands while getting chest scratches! Leo loves other dogs! He has spent the last two weeks with 11 other huskies ranging in age from 8 weeks to 14 years old. He is playful and loves the chase game!

If you're interested in adopting him, click here.