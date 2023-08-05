Rescues in Action: Lacey

RIVERVIEW, Fla — Lacey is a 5yr old pitty mix sport compact model.

Here's what AnimalLuvr's Dream Rescue, Inc. had to say about her!

"Soft and sleek and always ready to play and cruise the neighborhood. Lacey does have a high prey drive, so no little critters. She is very smart and loves to learn.

Last year, Lacey joined our rescue family as a critical urgent rescue plea from Pasco County Animal Services. She was high heartworm positive and had really bad pneumonia. She had a rough couple days of around the clock care and showed the world she was still young, lovable and not ready to give up. Look at her now! Heartworm negative! Healthy! Nice solid healthy weight! Great manners! College graduate!"

