Rescues in Action: Kimmy

TAMPA, Fla — Like her namesake, Kim of #TheBarkdashians, is ICONIC.

Here's what Maxx and Me Pet Rescue had to say about her:

"She is over the top intelligent – often leading to wild shenanigans and epic antics. She’s obsessed with fashion – aka plays with laundry over any and all dog toys. She loves shoes – whether for napping on or dragging around with her – and she doesn’t do well on her own. She simply MUST have an entourage!

Kimmy is looking for the PERFECT forever fam. One that has a friendly dog she can make her BESTIE, with a fenced yard and folks who think the world is exciting and begging to be explored like she does! Kimmy LOVES the water so people with a pool or maybe even a boat would be AWESOME for her! Kim also LOVES a good snuggle sesh and hopes to find a family who is as into NAPS and SUNDAY SNOOZES as she is! Play hard, sleep harder, right?"

If you're interested in adopting her,click here!