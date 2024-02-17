Rescues in Action: Kimba and Chaka

TAMPA, Fla. — Hello world! We are Chaka and Kimba, a beautiful purebred Rhodesian Ridgeback bonded pair looking for our new furever home due to a death in our first family. We are 5 1/2 years young and fully vetted!

We have excellent manners and love our crates and long walks with our people. We know basic commands and will play a little together here and there when we are not snoozing the day away. Our fosters say we have an amazing disposition and are super loving.

We get along with other dogs, but given all we have been through, we would prefer to be the only pets in your home. Since we are brother and sister, we will be adopted together and promise to be the most loyal and loving creatures to our humans.

If you live in Florida, have knowledge of our beautiful breed, and have enough room in your hearts and homes, please apply for us!

If you're interested in adopting these two,click here.