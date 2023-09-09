Rescues in Action: Kash

LARGO, Fla — At 15 months old and approximately 50lbs, Kash is settling into young adulthood. Gentle, playful and sweet.

Here's what Pawlife Rescue group had to say about Kash:

"He's potty trained and likes his crate if treats are involved. When this boy falls in love with you then you are his person and he'll stare at you with those deep loving eyes. He takes treats very gently and enjoys his stuffed toys and balls/bones. Kash is good with children, not smaller ones as he is strong and a little jumpy. He knows "sit" and "shake" and working on "off" and "down". Kash is a little timid with new people and pups at first but friendly. He is also cat friendly. An ideal home would be a single family home with a fenced in yard and Kash would love to have another pup to play with."

If you're interested in adopting Kash, click here!