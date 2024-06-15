Rescues in Action: Kaley, Drew, and Apollo

Kaley

Kaley is a very sweet girl with a great personality. She is very social, loves to play in the yard, and will make a great companion.

Kaley enjoys greeting everyone, especially if you have a treat! She has an adorable smile and beautiful brown eyes. Kaley was diagnosed with heartworm disease when she came to us, but she has finished her treatment and has been released for adoption. Kaley is a 52 pound All American girl.

Drew

Drew is an adorable 4 month old puppy weighing about 19 pounds. He came to us from an overcrowded animal shelter on May 14th. He has already mastered the art of sleeping through the night. He's a flexible napper, content snoozing in his crate during work hours or snuggled up on the sofa with his people.

Drew loves playing with his toys, exploring the yard outside, and cuddling with his person. Ready to bring endless joy and mischief to your home? Drew is waiting to steal your heart!

Apollo

Meet Apollo, a delightful 3-year-old Siberian Husky with a heart as big as his boundless energy. Apollo's journey began as a stray, but his resilience and friendly nature quickly made him a favorite at the shelter.

Despite his rough start, Apollo has shown that he is a truly good boy who loves to shower his humans with cuddles and kisses.Apollo thrives in the company of other dogs, whether big or small, and would do best in a home with owners who have experience with the Siberian Husky breed.

His affectionate and loyal nature makes him a perfect companion for those who understand the unique needs and characteristics of Huskies. While Apollo has a little bit of separation anxiety, he would greatly benefit from the companionship of another dog to keep him company. An experienced dog owner who understands the dynamics of separation anxiety would be ideal to help Apollo feel secure and loved. This lovable boy is up-to-date on all his vaccinations, is neutered, and has been microchipped, ensuring he is ready for his forever home.

Apollo's compatibility with cats is unknown, but his friendly demeanor suggests he could adapt well with proper introductions and guidance. Apollo's heart is full of love, and he's waiting for a wonderful family to share it with. If you're looking for a loyal, affectionate, and energetic companion, Apollo is ready to bring joy and warmth to your home. Please consider giving Apollo the loving home he deserves.

