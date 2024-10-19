Rescues in Action: Josie, Percy and Fitz

Josie

Josie, is a beautiful 7-year-old purebred German Shepherd who needs a foster or forever home! Currently, she's staying at a boarding facility, but nothing compares to the love and comfort of a real home.

🏡 Ideal Home: Someone who can offer a loving environment. Josie is great with both big and small dogs, and she adores older children (12+). However, she's not fond of cats, so a cat-free household is a must.

⚖️ About Josie: Josie weighs 78 pounds, is spayed, and up to date on all her shots. She's house-trained and crate-trained, making her the perfect companion for any family. Plus, she knows commands like sit and lay down, showing her intelligence and willingness to learn!

🐶 Personality: Josie is an absolute sweetheart who craves affection and companionship. Her gentle nature and loving disposition make her an ideal furry friend.

🌩️ Special Note: Josie is afraid of thunderstorms, so a comforting presence during storms would be greatly appreciated by this sensitive girl.

If you can open your heart and home to Josie, please reach out as soon as possible. Let's help this precious pup find the loving foster or forever home she deserves! 🐾❤️

Thank you for considering opening your home to Josie! 🐶💕

Percy

Percy is a sweet little boy with a heart full of love and a playful spirit that brightens every room. Despite his diagnosis of hemophilia type A, which requires some extra care and attention, Percy remains full of energy and joy. He doesn’t let his condition define him—he’s always ready to play and snuggle with his favorite humans!

**Health Needs:**

Percy has a genetic clotting disorder, meaning he’ll need a special home that understands the importance of preventing bumps and scrapes. Routine vet visits will require extra caution, especially for vaccinations and nail trims. He will benefit from a close relationship with a vet who can provide blood transfusions if needed. While this might sound daunting, Percy’s charm and love will make every bit of effort worthwhile.

**Ideal Home:**

Percy is looking for an extra special family that is committed to providing a safe, loving environment. His perfect home will be one that understands his needs and is ready to shower him with affection. He thrives in a calm setting where he can play safely and enjoy the company of his humans.

**Why Adopt Percy?**

By bringing Percy into your home, you’re not just gaining a pet; you’re gaining a loyal companion who will fill your life with joy and laughter. He’s a little bundle of love, and with the right care, he’ll prove to be an incredible addition to your family. If you’re ready to open your heart and home to this special pup, Percy can’t wait to meet you! ❤️

For more details,

Fitz

Fitz is a Nigerian Dwarf goat. He came from an abusive situation, but is now doing much better at Ladybug Farm Sanctuary.

Fitz is starting to warm up to the other goats on the farm and his personality is starting to come out!

If you're interested in adopting Fitz, you can come meet him at the farm and get to know him!

for more details.