Rescues in Action: Jo, Sydney, and Fred

Jo

Husky Haven of Florida

When he arrived, he was shut down and slept for the first three days. You could tell that he was very traumatized by the abandonment. He barely ate and was all skin and bones. He slowly became more active, and after two and a half weeks, he has now become a member of the family. He is slowly gaining weight and looking much healthier.

During this time, I thought that he was totally ignoring me, but I eventually realized that he is mostly deaf. He can hear very loud noises only. Because of that, he stays very close to me and is practically my shadow. He is very intelligent and understands basic hand signs and commands. He's mostly quiet but can, as most huskies, become very vocal. He is housebroken, nondestructive, has very little prey drive, is good with cats, is very affectionate, and likes being petted and cuddling. For his age, he is very active and loves to go on long walks. He's great on a leash with minimal pulling.

He does fine with other dogs. I would not recommend small children, as he can sometimes be a bit unsteady on his legs and could be injured by them. I think that as he gains more weight, he will not be so unsteady. He appears to be very healthy and would make someone a great companion.

If you're interested in adopting Jo, click here!

Sydney

Heidi's Legacy

A citizen who needed help with six 13-day-old puppies reached out to Heidi's Legacy. We stepped up, but mom was no longer feeding them, and the citizen was not equipped to handle them.

There were three boys and three girls. The puppies were born on January 11, 2024. DNA revealed they are American pit bull terrier and German shepherd mix.

If you're interested in adopting Sydney, click here.

Fred

Maxx and Me Animal Rescue

Fred is an amazing, lovable boy! He was found as a stray just hanging out on a wall, waiting most likely for his owner to come back. The chances are very high that he was dumped and left to fend for himself. A group of Good Samaritans were able to trap the sweet boy, and even though he was fearful, he was so happy to receive love.

He went to the county shelter, but unfortunately, no one was interested in adopting Poor Fred, and the chances of him being euthanized were incredibly high, so one of the guys who trapped him decided that he would foster him and help find him a home!

Fred has been looking for his forever home for over a year. He is lovable, sweet, and incredibly smart. He does best as an only dog because he wants all of your attention. If you would like to give Fred the love and the home that he deserves, please contact Maxx And Me Animal Rescue!

If you're interested in adopting Fred, click here!