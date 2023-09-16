Rescues in Action: Jayne

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla — Jayne, along with her litter mate, Claudia were found as strays at Chipley Animal Control.

While they don't know much about their history, here's what Kathi's K9s had to say:

"While they've been at the rescue they've been with 12 other dogs and pups and get along wonderfully. They appear to be Pit mixes. These two girls are playful, well mannered, sweet, and sensitive. As of 8/1/23, they weigh about 10 lbs, are about 12 weeks of age, have been spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, wormed, and given flea, tick, and heartworm prevention. Their adoption fee is $200."

If you're interested in adopting Jayne, click here!