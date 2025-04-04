Rescues in Action: Houdini, Lila, and Finn

Houdini

Houdini will not pull a disappearing act on you. Instead, she will follow you around, begging to play fetch! Playful and energetic, this smart girl will make a great companion.

She would love an active home that will teach her lots of fun tricks! Houdini is an 8-month-old, 38-pound husky/cattle dog mix. Due to her breed, you must own your home to adopt her.

If you're interested in adopting her, click here!

Lila

Lila FOSTER and ADOPTER needed! She is great with other dogs and absolutely adores her human!!!

We won’t mention her beauty. She gets tired of hearing about it. Lila is SO much more than that!

She’s smart, smart, smart. She’s a leader (don’t call her bossy), and she’s super interested in learning all the things. She bonds hard and fast – she’s a loyal baby. Lila is looking for a home to call her own. She is currently in boarding and really needs a couch to crash on!

Her past… we almost hate to mention it, but it’s impossible to escape it, so it must be known… Lila was found locked in a cage with Thor, and they were baking to death. They also had puppies that were given away to who knows before we were able to rescue Lila and Thor.

They were BAKING. To. Death.

If Lila sometimes seems anxious… well, it’s pretty obvious why.

Any life is an upgrade for Lila but the truth of the matter is Lila deserves to be the center of someone’s world.

Lila is about 2.5 yrs old +/-, would benefit from another active and playful dog as she may annoy a senior with her playful and carefree attitude yearning to play!

Lila has been with multiple dogs before in playgroups, but she also can be an only but must be in an active house. She came in with her bestie Thor, but he has been adopted.

A fenced yard is great, but she can be in a home without one if taken for walks

Lila is UTD on shots, spayed, and ready to go! Adoption donation is $250. Foster and Adoption apps here.

Finn

Finn is a 4-month-old Shepherd mix with a heart full of love and curiosity! This adorable pup has an amazing temperament—playful, affectionate, and always eager to please. While he may be a little shy at first (after all, the world is still so new!), he quickly warms up and loves being around his people.

Finn is already proving to be a smart boy—he’s learning "sit" and has a slight recall! With continued training and socialization, he’s sure to blossom into an incredible companion.

Finn would thrive in an active family that is ready to invest in his growth, provide structure, and help him build confidence. Whether it’s outdoor adventures or cozy snuggles, Finn will be the perfect loyal sidekick!

Could Finn be the missing piece to your family? Apply to adopt today and give him the loving home he deserves!

Click here if you're interested in adopting.