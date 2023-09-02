Rescues in Action: Honey

TAMPA, Fla — “Sugar Pie Honey Bunch, you know that I love you!” I’m Honey and I’m as sweet as my name!

WFTS

Here's the description Heidi's Legacy Dog Rescue sent over from Honey:

"I was picked up from the rough streets a month ago and taken in by a kind human who fed me lots of good food, yummy treats (especially when I sit and stay), took me to the vet, let me run in the backyard and play with all these fluffy, silly squeaky toys—the ice cream cone is my favorite! I’ve been having a great time taking long walks, chasing little lizards, and playing with my new Beagle friend who lives at the house that took me in. I am loving and affectionate once I get to know you. I’m good on a leash and have lots of energy to run, play, and have fun. I am very loyal and am a good watch dog. I am protective of my human because she has taken great care of me. I love long naps in the daytime and curling up on my bed when it’s time to say goodnight. Once you adopt me and bring me to my forever home, “I can’t help myself, I’ll love you and nobody else!” (If you know the song, then you know!) Sending sweet kisses and sugary hugs, Honey."

If you're interested in adopting Honey, click here!