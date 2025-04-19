Rescues in Action: Holly and Donner, Kyro and Ruby

Holly and Donner

This adorable pair of chihuahua mix dogs is bonded and looking for a home together. They both found themselves at the county shelter with their five very young puppies when a citizen came upon them in a vacant lot back in December. Thankfully, they were safe just in time as temps outside were freezing that night.

Holly is very sweet and cuddly. Donner is also affectionate and a bit more playful, and they love to snuggle and play together. He is protective overall of his people/home and must be put away when strangers enter the home, or he may go after them.

With careful, supervised introduction, he is good with new people as long as they do not enter the property or the home unexpectedly. He is extremely loyal and just thinks he is doing his job to keep his family safe.

They may both chase cats for fun, but overall, they get along with dogs and cats that won’t be bothered by them. Donner has undergone heartworm treatment, and both are fixed, microchipped, and up to date on their vaccines.

Kyro

Kyro is a 4-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix with a heart as big as his 52-pound frame. Despite spending six months at the shelter with little interest, Kyro never lost his zest for life or his belief that he’d find his forever home. Unfortunately, he was returned on the same day he was adopted due to an accident in the home, but Kyro remains unfazed and ready for a second chance.

This charming fellow is known for his good leash manners and is a delight to be around, both for adults and children. He’s a playful spirit who adores toys and is always up for a game. His gentle and dainty play style makes him a tolerant companion for other dogs, and he’s particularly fond of receiving booty scritches—a surefire way to his heart!

Kyro is up to date on his shots and neutered. With his loving nature and resilience, Kryo is looking for a special someone who will appreciate his affectionate personality and give him the home he truly deserves.



Doesn’t pee in the house once on a routine.

Eats a little picky. Never just kibble alone. (Sometimes I’ll have to pick a few pieces out and hand feed him so he can get a taste, then he’ll go ahead and eat)

Can take the food right out of the bowl while he is eating. No aggression at all. Takes snacks/ treats very gently

Hasn’t spent more than a minute in the crate, but does great in a restricted area with his bed and toys to occupy him. (I really don’t recommend him being in a crate. It immediately triggers stress in him, feeling caged)

Loves pets, more on the front of his chest, upper arms and upper chest (doesn’t care for pets near backside)

Loves to play fetch with a toy he can pull on

Goes on over four walks a day, is great outside overall. He pulls slightly when excited, but once redirected, he snaps out of it.

Doesn’t like motorcycles, bikes, or people skating by. He wants to chase.

After walks, he comes in and flops on the couch to relax and watch "Tom & Jerry."

No excessive barking at all, besides him trying to talk to you from time to time during play.

He is ok with kids, but would be best with older children to avoid overstimulation

No aggression at all towards other dogs. Just very eager to say hi, (which can sometimes make the other dog uneasy)

Great on car rides. We go routinely a minimum of two times a day on weekdays.

Does great when left alone. No barking. As long as he is taken care of and settled before I leave, he is very chill and behaves until I get back.

Fast learner. Grasped “sit “ quickly (doesn’t have to be enticed with treats)

Doesn’t respond to any name but is learning the name Kyro

He is a teddy bear, so loving, harmless and playful.

Sleeps through the night with the TV playing low so he is relaxed

Ruby

Meet Ruby—the perfect mix of playful and snuggly!

Looking for a best friend who loves to have fun but also knows how to chill? Ruby is the ultimate companion for a family looking to add a whole lot of love and a little bit of spice to their lives! Ruby is around 1 1/2 years old (DOB 3/17/2024). At around 20 pounds, she’s the perfect size—not too tiny, not too big, just right for all the cuddles and adventures you can dream up. Ruby has been blossoming in her foster home and is really starting to come out of her shell. She’s playful, curious, and loves to be right in the middle of all the action. Whether it’s chasing toys, joining a family game, or just soaking up the energy of the room, she’s always ready to be part of the fun.

When the excitement winds down, Ruby reveals her superpower: expert cuddling. She loves nothing more than curling up on your chest or snoozing on your back, her soft, warm presence reminding you she’s got endless love to give. With moderate energy, she’s the best of both worlds—happy to join you for a walk or some playtime but equally thrilled to lounge around and relax when it’s time to unwind. This sweet girl is looking for a forever family to help her continue to shine. Could that be you?

She’s a perfect fit if you:

• Love a pup who’s as affectionate as she is playful

• Enjoy a dog who’s the ideal size for snuggles and adventures

• Are ready to welcome a loving companion into the center of your world

