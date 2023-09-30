Watch Now
CommunityAdoptable Pets

Actions

Rescues in Action: Hili

Ladybug Farm Sanctuary
Rescues in Action: Hili
WFTS
Rescues in Action: Hili
Posted at 5:01 PM, Sep 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-30 17:01:06-04

ODESSA, Fla — Hili was born as a surprise from a goat named Stell that Ladybug Farm Sanctuary had taken in from UF.

Here's what they had to say about her:

"Stella had to have her hind leg amputated. Unbeknownst to everyone, Stella was pregnant when she was taken to UF. The previous owners were going to have her euthanized. UF contacted LBFS and asked if we would take Stella and take over her care which we were thrilled to do. After Surgery Stella needed time to heal so our amazing volunteer Ellen Diaz agreed to let her heal up and stay at her home with her two mini ponies. One afternoon Ellen went out to check on Stella and SURPRISE!!! There was baby Hili."

Interested in adopting Hili? Click here!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.