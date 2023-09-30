Rescues in Action: Hili

ODESSA, Fla — Hili was born as a surprise from a goat named Stell that Ladybug Farm Sanctuary had taken in from UF.

Here's what they had to say about her:

"Stella had to have her hind leg amputated. Unbeknownst to everyone, Stella was pregnant when she was taken to UF. The previous owners were going to have her euthanized. UF contacted LBFS and asked if we would take Stella and take over her care which we were thrilled to do. After Surgery Stella needed time to heal so our amazing volunteer Ellen Diaz agreed to let her heal up and stay at her home with her two mini ponies. One afternoon Ellen went out to check on Stella and SURPRISE!!! There was baby Hili."

Interested in adopting Hili? Click here!