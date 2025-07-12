Rescues in Action: Henley, Arya & Asta, and Tony

Henley

Look at those EARS! This sweet, lovable 8-month-old puppy girl came to us from a bad situation. She spent her life outside in the rain & heat. That is definitely not a life for any dog, but she is now safe and with Maxx & Me.

She had no history of any shots, but now Henley is fully vetted, spayed, and on flea and heartworm prevention.

This baby girl will do best in an active home that understands puppies. Henley needs a fenced yard, someone home a lot, plenty of ample time to train her and keep working on her potty (hello…she lived outside all her life), but fosters said she is doing very well! She is also great with other dogs and would benefit from a home with another dog to show her the ropes.

Please submit an adoption application. Click here for details.

Arya and Asta

We each have our own special personalities, and they are full of hope that there's a perfect family out there waiting for each of them. We had our DNA tested, and we are a Shih Tzu/Terrier mix.

We absolutely adore our foster parents, but we're all dreaming of finding forever homes of our own. We range in size from about 8 to 15 pounds. As you can see from my picture, I may tend to the smaller side! During the summer, we love splashing around in our puppy pool, but we also enjoy snuggling up in blankets and cozying up in our puppy beds. You'll often find us happily chewing on our Nylabones and other toys that our wonderful foster parents provide.

Living together has been a wonderful experience, but now it's time for us to spread our wings and find our own families. Ideally, we would love a home with a fenced-in yard. We both enjoy the freedom to run, play, sunbathe, chase lizards, and sniff and roll around in freshly cut grass. We are both potty-trained using a doggie door and puppy pads, so you might need to help us adjust if you don't have either of those. If you think one of us might be the perfect fit for your family, please send in that application! We can't wait to meet you!

Click here for more information!

Tony

Are you looking for a little sunshine in your life? Tony says fugget about it! He will gladly help. This uber sweet 6-month-old, 28-pound all-American boy can't wait to be part of your family!

To find out more about Tony, click here!

