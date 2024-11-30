Rescues in Action: Hans, Bleu, and Clifford

Hans

Hans and his twin Frans were surrendered to the Hernando County Animal Shelter. One of our volunteers saw a post about them and arranged to get them out of the shelter and to us at Ladybug.

We think Hans is super cute with his wattles.

What are wattles?

Wattles are skin appendages that hang from the necks of some goats, and are also known as "bells" or "skin tags":

Appearance: Wattles are made of connective tissue, blood vessels, nerves, smooth muscle, and a cartilaginous core. They are usually found in the midneck but can also be on the face or ears.

Function: Wattles are believed to be a genetic trait left over from evolution, and serve no known purpose.

Cysts: Small, firm, round swellings at the base of the wattle are called wattle cysts. They are filled with a clear fluid and are benign.

Injuries: Wattles can become injured, such as by getting caught in fences or feeders.

Grooming: Wattles can make grooming and clipping difficult.

Chewing: Other goats may chew or "nurse" wattles.

Show animals: Wattles can detract from the appearance of show animals.

Some goat breeders have theories about the purpose of wattles. A 1980 report in the Journal of Dairy Science suggested that wattles on dairy goats may indicate good milk production potential. However, some goat owners have not observed this in their herds.

My name is Bleu. I'm a happy, high-energy, two-year-old gal eager to please. I love treats and playing. I know how to walk on a leash, but I'm still in training. I take treats gently. I love little people! I love to dress up and meet new people because I get attention and treats. I'm good with other dogs when properly introduced.

The results of my DNA are in! There is a reason I'm unique! DNA results are: 26% Chihuahua, 21% American Bulldog, 20% American Pit Bull Terrier, 17% American Staffordshire Terrier, 6% Golden Retriever, and 100% cute! You see, I'm a natural designer dog! One of a kind!

Clifford is still working on being housebroken. He is not crate-trained, but he is great with other dogs and kids, too!

He is still too scared of the world to walk on a leash just yet. Three of his personality traits are loving, kind, and energetic. He needs to work on not being so scared of everything and being fully housebroken — but he'll get there!

He is the sweetest, most loving puppy ever!

