Rescues in Action: Handsome and Hayden

TAMPA, Fla. — Handsome and Hayden are brothers and they are very active!

Handsome loves to swim in the pool, and Hayden likes to lounge BY the pool. Heidi's Legacy Dog Rescue asked both boys to describe themselves to their future families!

"My name is Hayden, but my mom says I should’ve been named Chewy because I am the king of all bones! I love my toys, bones, balls… basically, anything I’m allowed to have! Mom says I’m the best boy because I’m more careful than my brother when I walk, but I’m still a big baby. I love when I’m allowed on the couch (but only when my feet are clean). I’m so lucky! I sleep in my mom's room on my big bed (on the floor) with my brother! My other two siblings sleep in there, too….it’s a sleepover every night! I’ll use the doggie door, but sometimes I forget. I’m a work in progress, aren’t we all? I got to get in the pool this weekend and met a small toddler. I think I was more nervous than she was, but we both did great! I don’t mind the cat or the other dogs here if I annoy them, they let me know, and I just go find something else to chew on! Mom says my one area of opportunity is listening, but because I am so cute and smart and loving, I make up for it! I really am a snuggle bug! Hayden's approx birthday is 1/30/2023"

"Hi! My name is Handsome, but my foster mom said it wasn’t a fair name since there were other handsome boys in the house. But we all know how handsome I am. Everybody who comes to visit says I am so beautiful… and then they pet me and kiss my forehead! I love it! My family has started to call me Bex, and I listen! Since I’ve been at my foster mom's, I’ve done so many cool things! I’ve met a cat, learned to use a doggy door, been on walks, and even got in the pool! I met a little human this weekend, and she was nice! I walked as carefully as I could around her. I’m still mastering the house training part, but I’ll go in my crate, and I love to sleep in my doggy bed. I am definitely still a little boy at heart. I’m either napping or running around chasing my brother. I am very friendly, and I like everybody. Mom just says I have to be careful because my feet are so big I can’t always see what’s underneath of me. I like to look out the window to see what’s going on. I would definitely like room to run and a chance to be a playful, sweet boy. I have a nice good bark, and Mom says it’s good for stranger danger. Handsome's approx birthday is 1/30/2023."

Interested in adopting them? They are not a bonded pair, but it's suggested they go to homes with other dogs. Click here for details!