Rescues in Action: Guinness, Loretta, and Pumba

Guinness

Guinness is a seven-month-old who is already a survivor. After being hit by a car and surrendered by his owner, many wonderful people stepped up to save his life. With multiple broken bones in his hind leg, he had to have it amputated. He has been nothing but wonderful since. Guinness is great with other dogs and loves doing whatever they are doing.

He gets around perfectly fine, loves to lay in the sun sleeping in his crate at night and he’s potty trained. He would love a calm home with someone to keep him company for most of the day. He loves to lay in the office and is good with older kids. Your heart will melt when you meet this lovable boy who is looking for his second chance family. Click here for adoption details!

Loretta

Loretta is a 4-year-old pittie mix who’s been waiting far too long—over 15 months—for her forever family to find her. This compact cuddlebug is sweet, loyal, and full of personality. She absolutely lives for toy time and snuggles, and once she bonds with you, she’s all in — belly up and ready for love.

Loretta is dog-selective and would thrive as your one and only pet. She hasn’t been cat-tested, but her foster family believes she’d do best in a home without cats or small children due to her size and strength. She’s crate-trained, house-trained, and can even be trusted to hang out in a guest room without being destructive.

She’s smart, eager to please, and already knows commands like “sit” and “kisses.” While she can be a little wary with new people at first, once you earn her trust, she’ll happily let you give her baths, trim her nails, and clean her ears like a pro. She doesn’t need a busy social life—homebody status suits her just fine.

Loretta had CCL surgery last year and has fully recovered, though she may still have a little limp now and then. She also has seasonal allergies that are well managed with Apoquel as needed. Otherwise, she’s healthy, happy, and ready to bring love and laughter into your life.

This girl has been overlooked for far too long—could you be the one she’s been waiting for?Click here for details!

Pumba

Meet Pumba! Pumba is the sweetest boy who is bonded with Timon, just a little Chihuahua. They are a funny pair but the best duo you can imagine. They are so sweet together and we know they will make a new family so happy! Can you spoil them forever?

Pumba can be adopted separately.

From Pumba:

Hi friends, I’m Pumba — a 3-year-old Pitbull Lab mix with the sweetest heart and the snuggliest soul! I’m crate trained, potty trained, and house trained, and I even know some cool commands like sit, down, and stay!

I’m what you might call the total package: playful, loyal, loving, and super laid back. My favorite thing ever? Snuggling up with a toy (or YOU!) on the couch and showing off my treasures to everyone I love. I get along great with big dogs, small dogs, and kids of all ages—so I’d fit right in with a family that already has some furry friends or kiddos!

When it’s time for walks, I’m a champ! Just a little obsessed with squirrels and lizards (seriously, they’re SO interesting), so I’m working on not pulling when I see one. But don’t worry—my foster mom says I’m an excellent listener and always come when called.

My foster mom said, “Pumba is one of the BEST dogs I’ve ever fostered. He is so well-behaved and loving and just wants to be your best friend. He truly is the perfect boy!”

I’d thrive in just about any home. If there’s love (and maybe a squirrel to watch from the window), I’ll be the happiest pup ever!

Ready to add the perfect pup to your family? Apply to adopt me and let’s start our forever adventure together! Contact Mercy Full Project at (813) 836-0711 for adoption details!