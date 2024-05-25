Rescues in Action: Griffin, Brian, Princess

Griffin

Griffin is licking his chops anxiously awaiting his forever home ❤️

He is a Rottie mix and 100% adorable. He came to Maxx & Me Pet Rescue timid and avoiding humans. Since his time in his very patient and loving foster home, Griffin has flourished! He LOVES other big dogs, loves to cuddle, and knows basic commands. Griffin is also potty trained!

He would need a loving home that is not too chaotic, as he will be a little shy at first. He has anxiety when left alone by his human and requires an impact crate. Playful dogs in the home would be ideal where he could continue to learn how to be a dog ❤️❤️❤️

If you have other dogs, a fenced-in yard, and unending love, then Griffin is your man! He is a young boy around 1 year, fully vetted and neutered, and up-to-date on all his shots.

Click here to adopt!

Brian

*We cannot guarantee the exact breeds, ages, or adult weights of pups in our rescue. Brian was born approximately December 19, 2023. He is most likely a hound and beagle mix. As of May 13, he weighed between 15-20 lbs. Brian is extremely friendly, playful, curious, and has been highly socialized with dogs and kids.

Due to Brian's strong prey drive, he would not be suitable to homes having cats. This pup has been neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, wormed, and given flea, tick, and heartworm prevention. His adoption fee is $225.

Click here to adopt!

Princess

WFTS

Princess is looking for a family that will treat her like the royalty she is. In return, you will receive lots of Princess kisses, cuddles and her lifelong loyalty. She has a great, bubbly personality, and is the perfect size to bring with you on your daily adventures! Princess is a 9-month-old, 30-pound all-American girl.

Click here for adoption details!