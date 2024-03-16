Rescues in Action: Goose, Darby, and Winnie & Loretta Lynn

Goose

WFTS

Goose is the very definition of "silly goose"! Goose loves to run, jump, play, make silly faces — anything to entertain. He has a lot of energy, but matches that energy with lots of love. Goose is a seven-month-old, 32-pound all American boy.

We think he looks like a Bolt because of his energy! He is such a sweet, loving dog. Pet Pal thinks he would do great going places with his new owner. They also think he would love to play ball and frisby or go for long runs!

Interested in adopting him? Click here!

Darby

WFTS

Part of a group of strays found wandering - three were caught easily but But Darby, after witnessing one of his siblings being struck and killed by a car, ran like the dickens. It was days and days before they were able to secure him too. Once they got him to the shelter with his siblings, however, Darby was much more comfortable in their presence.

In his foster home, Darby has learned SO much! He’s learned to trust people, though he’s timid when first meeting a stranger. He opens up and adjusts quickly however and is quick to give kisses and ask for pets once he trusts you! He LOVES other dogs and finds his confidence alongside a balanced pup. He enjoys walks and loves toys. He likes dog beds and creature comforts that he hadn’t experienced before being rescued. AND LOVES LOVES LOVES TREATS! Darby is a great boy and opening up, learning tons, every day!

Darby, being a Pyrenees, will need a large and securely fenced yard. They’re very prone to wander off. Being timid, he will also need a confident adult dog in his home to learn from and to whom he can look for guidance.

If you’re looking for a best friend, one who NEEDS the love and encouragement of people dedicated to making him feel cherished beyond measure, Darby is the doggy for you!

Click here if you're interested in adopting Darby!

Winnie and Loretta Lynn

WFTS

Winnie is a beagle/hound mix that is about 4 years old. She was rescued from an animal shelter and gave birth at Kimmy (FLUFF founder)'s house.

Her puppies are about 8 weeks old. Loretta Lynn is the last one left!

Winnie is a gentle soul. She is very calm and loves to meet new people. Loretta Lynn likes to explore.

Winnie is a very sweet mama and deserves a loving family of her own, too.

Click on their names if you're interested in adopting Winnie, or Loretta Lynn.