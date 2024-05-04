Rescues in Action: Ginger, Jax, and Bones

Ginger

Ginger is a 1-year-old American Bulldog Mix who loves walks with her people and playing with other dogs. She also loves belly rubs, chin scratches, and scratches behind the ear.

Once she gets to know you, she becomes a very loving and affectionate dog who truly enjoys having some extra structure in her life. Ginger would fit in best with a confident family that will be bringing her on plenty of adventures to continue building her social skills!

If you're interested in adopting Ginger, click here.

Jax

Jax is a young adult French Bulldog available for adoption. He is super sweet and goofy with people, crate and peepad trained. He does show some separation anxiety when you leave for the first 15 minutes or so - therefore apartment/condo/townhome neighbors would not appreciate his frenchie sounds.

Jax is VERY reactive to other animals and CANNOT go to a home that has other animals or children. This is for everyone’s safety, including his.

We have been working on basic manners and impulse control training and he’s a very smart little guy. Jax now knows to come, sit, down, place and even fetches!

If you're interested in adopting Jax, click here.

Bones

Although much of Bones' past remains unknown, it is evident that he endured significant hardship. Prior to his rescue, he resided in a vehicle with his previous owners, who occupied an alley for several months. These individuals claimed to have saved Bones from a residence where he was subjected to bait dog activities. However, in mid-April, they vanished, leaving Bones tied to their truck without food or water.

Through the collaborative efforts of of the community, Bones has been granted an opportunity for a better life. This is his chance to experience the love and care he deserves, free from harm, exploitation, and neglect. Bones has demonstrated remarkable resilience and affection towards humans despite his past experiences.

It is essential for potential adopters to provide a secure environment with a fenced yard. Ideally, Bones should be the sole pet in the household to ensure his comfort and well-being.

If you'd like to take Bones home, click here.